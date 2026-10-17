Billy Ray Cyrus engaged to girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley after one year of dating

Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, have taken their relationship to a new stage.

As per the latest report by Page Six, the country music singer, 65, has proposed to the British actress, 61, after a one-year relationship.

It is worth mentioning here that Billy and Elizabeth first ignited engagement rumors earlier this week when the model posted a selfie on Instagram in which she was wearing a large diamond ring.

“She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop," the insider said.

On October 15, Billy shared a post on Instagram and included a ring emoji in the caption, which further fueled the rumors.

For those unaware, Billy and Elizabeth confirmed their romance in April 2025 by posting a loved-up kissing picture on Instagram.

A month later, Elizabeth gave an interview to Extra and gushed about her new beau.

“It’s really nice when couples can support each other. I do feel very supportive of him, and yes, he wanted to be here tonight, he had something he had to do in Tennessee, but he is supportive and, you know, he sends us the best wishes for tonight — wishes he could be here," she said at that time.

Billy and Elizabeth first met in 2022 on the set of Christmas in Paradise.