Harry Styles debuts new track in memory of late Liam Payne

Harry Styles paid an emotional tribute to Liam Payne with a new song, two years after his death.

Liam died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina and exactly two years to the day of his death, his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles took to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York to debut the track What Is Enough, which he wrote for his deceased pal.

According to Us Weekly, Harry told the crowd, “I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me as I’ve said.”

“I feel incredibly proud when I get to look up there and see my name up there. There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I’ve worked with, that I wouldn’t have been able to do this without. And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends,” the One Direction alum expressed.

Styles further said, “So many people who have touched my life in such special ways and who I wouldn’t be here without. I’m gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that’s all right.”

The Watermelon Sugar singer has also spoken about Payne’s death earlier this year.

Speaking to Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview in March, he said, “It’s difficult to lose any friend, but it’s so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways. It’s like, I saw someone with the kindest heart who just wanted to be great.”

Liam Payne was just 31 years old when he died after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

After news of his tragic death broke, Styles along with the other remaining One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, released a joint statement shortly after Payne’s death.

They wrote, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam,” the heartfelt message concluded.