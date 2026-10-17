Kristin Davis talks body comments from fans on Are You a Charlotte?

Kristin Davis has opened up about the pressure she felt to be thin while playing Charlotte York on Sex and the City.

The actress, 61, spoke of the matter with former co-star Evan Handler on her podcast, Are You a Charlotte? Handler played her on-screen husband, Harry Goldenblatt.

During the podcast, Davis revealed she went to extreme lengths to lose weight and became so thin that her ribs showed.

She explained that she was trying to fit the slim, straight look that fashion designers favored in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her body is naturally curvier, and no amount of dieting changed that. The constant scrutiny hurt her confidence.

Handler shared his own experience with body comments. He said strangers would tell him in public that he looked heavier on TV. Davis said she dealt with the same thing during the show’s six seasons, with fans often sharing unwanted opinions about her appearance.

She said the pressure began earlier, on Melrose Place, where she felt she had to stay very slim to fit in with her co-stars.

By the final season of Sex and the City, though, Davis felt more at ease with herself.

Looking back at Charlotte’s wedding to Harry in season six, she said she now sees how beautiful she looked in her wedding dress and is glad she embraced her curves instead of hiding them.

Davis played Charlotte for six seasons, two movies and three seasons of the sequel, And Just Like That.