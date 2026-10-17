Kristin Davis talks body comments from fans on Are You a Charlotte?
Kristin Davis opens up about the pressure to be thin while filming 'Sex and the City'
Kristin Davis has opened up about the pressure she felt to be thin while playing Charlotte York on Sex and the City.
The actress, 61, spoke of the matter with former co-star Evan Handler on her podcast, Are You a Charlotte? Handler played her on-screen husband, Harry Goldenblatt.
During the podcast, Davis revealed she went to extreme lengths to lose weight and became so thin that her ribs showed.
She explained that she was trying to fit the slim, straight look that fashion designers favored in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her body is naturally curvier, and no amount of dieting changed that. The constant scrutiny hurt her confidence.
Handler shared his own experience with body comments. He said strangers would tell him in public that he looked heavier on TV. Davis said she dealt with the same thing during the show’s six seasons, with fans often sharing unwanted opinions about her appearance.
She said the pressure began earlier, on Melrose Place, where she felt she had to stay very slim to fit in with her co-stars.
By the final season of Sex and the City, though, Davis felt more at ease with herself.
Looking back at Charlotte’s wedding to Harry in season six, she said she now sees how beautiful she looked in her wedding dress and is glad she embraced her curves instead of hiding them.
Davis played Charlotte for six seasons, two movies and three seasons of the sequel, And Just Like That.
-
Kate Cassidy posts never-before-seen photo of Liam Payne to recall 'last moment together' on death anniversary
-
Ethan Hawke tells Drew Barrymore 'we never dated' as they meet on her talk show
-
Dylan Sprouse simps over Barbara Palvin’s return to the ramp weeks after childbirth
-
Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘never danced since’ traumatic ‘DWTS’ experience
-
Victoria Beckham breaks through ‘incredibly strange’ part of Brookyln feud behind closed doors
-
50 Cent targets Diddy after reports of prison transfer
-
Kim Kardashian makes surprising confession about her Great Wall of China inspiration
-
Princess Anne seen in public after Harry and Meghan's joint appearance
-
'Special Homecoming': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of first joint appearance
-
Victoria Beckham exposes son Brookyln’s ‘obsessed’ wife Nicola Peltz? For what she ‘craves’
-
'It's full speed ahead': Meghan Markle, Harry's major plans revealed after royal-style comeback
-
Prince Harry reveals Archie’s only plea before starting school in the UK