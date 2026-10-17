Dylan Sprouse simps over Barbara Palvin’s return to the ramp weeks after childbirth

Dylan Sprouse gives wife Barbara Palvin shoutout over quick return to the runway after baby

Barbara Palvin is returning to the runway just weeks after having her first child, receiving a sweet shoutout from her husband, Dylan Sprouse.

On Friday, Victoria’s Secret announced that Palvin, 33, will walk in its upcoming fashion show. The brand shared a video of the new mom beside a stroller with a tag reading “Angel on Board.”

Sprouse, 34, shared his support on Instagram Stories the same day, posting a photo of Palvin walking their dog with their daughter, Sylvie, strapped to her chest.

“Proud of my missus, jumping right into the vs fashion show post birth. Built different,” he wrote.

“I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!”

The couple announced Sylvie’s birth on September 28 with a joint Instagram post. It showed them from behind, holding their baby while wearing Dodgers jerseys and watching a game.

“We took Labor Day literally this year,” they joked in the caption.

The next day, on his podcast Wildmen, Sprouse shared her name and talked about life as a first-time dad. He said watching Sylvie smile at him is “the cutest thing.”

He also joked that most of the time, having a newborn is like caring for a “baby pet monkey” that chirps, burps and hiccups.