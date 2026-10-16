50 Cent targets Diddy after reports of prison transfer
Diddy was placed in the prison’s special housing unit, a heavily secured part of the facility away from the general population
Rapper 50 Cent on Friday took a swipe at Sean “Diddy” Combs after it was reported that Diddy has been moved to a federal prison in Pennsylvania after reports that the hip-hop mogul was living the high life and was injured in a fight at his New Jersey lockup.
Sharing a new article on Instagram, 50 Cent wrote, “Diddy on the move, he gonna turn up in this next joint on gang ! “
The rapper also shared a clip mocking Diddy on Instagram.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move but provided no further details.
The agency said it does not discuss conditions of confinement for anyone in its custody, including reasons for transfer, for privacy, safety, and security reasons.
“Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer,” said Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption.”
Combs is serving a four-year, two-month sentence for his conviction last year on prostitution-related charges for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters.
The case featured harrowing testimony about violence and sex parties he called “freak-offs.”
It was a forceful reckoning for one of music and entertainment’s most influential figures.
-
Kim Kardashian makes surprising confession about her Great Wall of China inspiration
-
Princess Anne seen in public after Harry and Meghan's joint appearance
-
'Special Homecoming': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of first joint appearance
-
Victoria Beckham exposes son Brookyln’s ‘obsessed’ wife Nicola Peltz? For what she ‘craves’
-
'It's full speed ahead': Meghan Markle, Harry's major plans revealed after royal-style comeback
-
Prince Harry reveals Archie’s only plea before starting school in the UK
-
Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude towards Jaguars after latest visit
-
Kate Middleton makes big announcement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's visit