50 Cent targets Diddy after reports of prison transfer

Rapper 50 Cent on Friday took a swipe at Sean “Diddy” Combs after it was reported that Diddy has been moved to a federal prison in Pennsylvania after reports that the hip-hop mogul was living the high life and was injured in a fight at his New Jersey lockup.

Sharing a new article on Instagram, 50 Cent wrote, “Diddy on the move, he gonna turn up in this next joint on gang ! “

The rapper also shared a clip mocking Diddy on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed the move but provided no further details.

The agency said it does not discuss conditions of confinement for anyone in its custody, including reasons for transfer, for privacy, safety, and security reasons.

“Decisions about inmate placement are made by the BOP, and we are not in a position to speak to the circumstances surrounding this transfer,” said Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer. “Sean remains focused on moving forward, and we hope that his time at the new facility will be productive and without unnecessary disruption.”

Combs is serving a four-year, two-month sentence for his conviction last year on prostitution-related charges for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters.

The case featured harrowing testimony about violence and sex parties he called “freak-offs.”

It was a forceful reckoning for one of music and entertainment’s most influential figures.