Kim Kardashian makes surprising confession about her Great Wall of China inspiration

Kim Kardashian’s Great Wall look has a surprising backstory.

In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the reality TV star opened up about her iconic Great Wall of China look, which was first shared by her on Instagram, earlier this month. Notably, the dress was a floor-length figure-fitting YSL gown designed by Tom Ford.

When the host, Jimmy Kimmel, questioned, “This is not what people usually wear at the Great Wall of China, is it?”

Kim simply responded, “It’s what I wear.”

Jimmy continued by questioning, whether the outfit was suitable for walking, “This is not, like, a walking outfit, though,” he said

While the Kardashian's star added, “No, but my shoes were. I wore my NikeSkims sneakers.”

She continued by revealing the celebrity inspiration behind her look, “But I did bring in a purse, my heels. I Googled it and I thought, well, Mariah Carey did it,” Kim said.

“She wore heels like all the way up, so I thought if she could do it, I could do it,” Kim continued, “I had them in my purse, but I didn’t even need them because my dress was so long.”

“It was the most comfortable day and walk I’ve had in a long time,” the star recalled.

The host pointed to one of the pictures, in which her sister, Khloe Kardashian, was seen posing alongside Kim, and their mother, Kris Jenner, wearing white sneakers with black body-hugging outfit that fell just below the knees.

“Khloé was smart, she wore sneakers right off the bat,” Kimmel said.

“But does she regret the photo?” the SKIMS founder jokingly added.