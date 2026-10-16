Kensington Palace supports Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with major move?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become deeply polarising figures since they stepped down from royal duties

A royal expert has raised a big question regarding Kate Middleton and Prince William’s official visit to Cornwall amid Meghan Markle and Harry’s first joint engagement in UK.

Royal expert Richard Eden took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted “Prince William and Catherine made an official visit to Cornwall yesterday. Bizarrely, Kensington Palace chose to keep it secret yesterday.”

The expert said, “Are they trying to help Harry and Meghan dominate royal coverage?”

The royal expert raised the question after Harry and Meghan spent the day in Nottingham, reconnecting with the community they have long supported.

The day marked a special homecoming for the Duke and Duchess, who first visited Nottingham together in December 2017.

As per details, Meghan and Harry shook hands and crouched down to chat with young schoolchildren, while Meghan was presented with bouquets of flowers and a helium-filled balloon. “It’s great to be back,” the Duchess told one well-wisher.

Commenting on the visit, Prince Harry said, "It’s great to be back. Wonderful and great to be back ⁠in Nottingham, too."

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Harry and Meghan have become deeply polarising figures since they stepped down from royal duties to move ⁠to California in 2020, going on to deliver scathing criticism of both the Prince's family and the royal institution itself.