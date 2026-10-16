Prince Harry reaches out to Princess Eugenie for Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle sees this as 'the biggest snub yet from Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his cousin Princess Eugenie after she left his wife 'devastated' with major snub.
Eugenie has apparently left Harry and particularly Meghan Markle disappointed, and the insiders have claimed that the royal couple will no doubt be ‘feeling humiliated.’
Recently, royal expert Rob Shuter revealed in his substack that Eugenie personally contacted Meghan after a copy of Duchess 2021 children’s book, The Bench — personally gifted to Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank — mysteriously appeared on eBay with a staggering £20,000 asking price.
Now, according to a report by the Radar Online, Meghan considers the incident particularly "upsetting" and "devastating" as the inscription on the book reflected a personal connection between the two women and their families.
The close source tells the outlet, "Meghan is seeing this as the biggest snub yet from Eugenie, as she can't understand how the personalized book wasn't treasured."
Amid these reports, the insider said King Charles younger son, who was once very close to Eugenie, has contacted her after the listing emerged, to seek an explanation for how the personalized gift had reached an online bookseller.
The fresh claims came amid reports Eugenie and Beatrice, who were once very close to Meghan and Harry, in a surprise U-turn, are now said to have significantly cooled off their once-close relationship with the Duke and Duchess.
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