Tobey Maguire's ex wife gushes over actor's 'unconventional' but 'special' role in her wedding

Tobey Maguire's ex wife Jennifer Meyer is praising him after the actor officiated her wedding to husband Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

​Speaking to Vogue, Jennifer, who tied the knot to her new husband earlier this month, expressed her gratitude to Tobey for his "unconventional" duty in her nuptials.

​“I genuinely felt like I was floating on cloud nine,” the 49-year-old gushed, who also shares two kids with Tobey.

​She continued, "I had zero jitters, just pure happiness. Having our three children and our parents walk down the aisle made it even more special."

​"And," Jennifer raved, "Having Tobey, my ex-husband, officiate was so special. A little unconventional, but so perfectly us.”

​For those unversed, Tobey and Jennifer got married in 2007 and went on to welcome daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 17, during their marriage. However, they separated in 2016.

​It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer and Tobey declared legally single in late September as Tobey responded to Jennifer's 2020 divorce filing in July 2025.

​Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer continue to co-parent their kids, as she praised him and his then-fiancée for their cooperation.

​“When Tobey and I broke up, it was very clear immediately that Ruby and Otis came first, and we really cared about each other as people, and we wanted to be in each other’s lives no matter what,” she told People in May. “And we didn’t want to miss a Christmas. We didn’t want to miss a Thanksgiving.”

​She praised, “He is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works.”