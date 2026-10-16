Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Hollywood plans face new uncertainty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been downsizing their Archewell Productions company amid reports that their Hollywood ventures are struggling.

​As per a report by Page Six, a source told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quietly slashed a big chunk of employees over the last year.

​“They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months,” the insider claimed.

​And now only a few number of people are working at its Raleigh Studios offices in Los Angeles.

​The outlet also reported that the reduction has also affected the part-time employees who were hired for the production of projects like With Love, Meghan, and Harry & Meghan.

​However, the Los Angeles Office of Meghan and Harry's production company is still running despite the cut-off, as the tattler reported staff presence in the building.

​For those unversed, the royal couple launched Archewell Productions in 2020 following their move to step back from their royal duties.

​Since then, Meghan and Harry have produced several projects, including Markle’s lifestyle series.

​Two seasons of With Love, Meghan have been released so far, while Harry & Meghan is a six-part limited series.

​Back in March, Variety reported that Archewell Productions was struggling to maintain a relationship with Netflix after it failed to deliver successful projects.

​It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and Harry also moved back to the UK in August but are maintaining their business on both sides of the Atlantic.