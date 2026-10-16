Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Hollywood plans face new uncertainty
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions firm going through major challenges
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been downsizing their Archewell Productions company amid reports that their Hollywood ventures are struggling.
As per a report by Page Six, a source told the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have quietly slashed a big chunk of employees over the last year.
“They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months,” the insider claimed.
And now only a few number of people are working at its Raleigh Studios offices in Los Angeles.
The outlet also reported that the reduction has also affected the part-time employees who were hired for the production of projects like With Love, Meghan, and Harry & Meghan.
However, the Los Angeles Office of Meghan and Harry's production company is still running despite the cut-off, as the tattler reported staff presence in the building.
For those unversed, the royal couple launched Archewell Productions in 2020 following their move to step back from their royal duties.
Since then, Meghan and Harry have produced several projects, including Markle’s lifestyle series.
Two seasons of With Love, Meghan have been released so far, while Harry & Meghan is a six-part limited series.
Back in March, Variety reported that Archewell Productions was struggling to maintain a relationship with Netflix after it failed to deliver successful projects.
It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and Harry also moved back to the UK in August but are maintaining their business on both sides of the Atlantic.
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