Anna Faris breaks silence over 'Mom' creator Chuck Lorre's regret for casting her

Anna Faris has expressed her disappointment over Chuck Lorre comments on her casting in Mom.

Earlier this month, the Big Bang Theory creator penned in his new memoir that his doubts about casting Anna Faris in the CBS comedy were proven right when she departed in 2020.

The Scary Movie actress has now responded to the claims that she “really didn’t see that coming.”

“Of course it hurts,” Anna shared on her social media, on October 15.

Though Anna is disheartened over Chuck's remarks, she is still "very proud" of her work

She continued, “Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted.

"I'm proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years.”

Anna also reflected on her character, recovering alcoholic Christy Plunkett, she played in Mom, which premiered in 2013.

“I've been sober for a year and a half,” she recalled. “I was on a show about recovery and then I lived it."

The actress then went to express gratitude over her sobriety journey as she noted, "Now I'm healthy, I'm working, and I'm happier than I've been in a long time.”

Giving people hope, who are also going through a similar situation, Anna concluded, “If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that's useful. It gets better. I'm proof.”

As for what Chuck exactly said in his memoir about casting of Mom, he wrote before casting Anna he "wasn’t sure" if she "would be appropriate for this kind of material.”

But she eventually got casted over casting director Nikki Valko's suggestion.

And Anna's departure from the show in 2020 vindicated his initial qualms.

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