Denise Richards reveals why she's 'not ready' to get married again

Denise Richard reveals why she's 'not ready' to get married again

Denise Richards has no plans to walk down the aisle again after experiencing two difficult divorces.

The 55-year-old actress recently appeared on the latest episode of Jenny McCarthy’s podcast, where she revealed that she is tapped out of marriage.

“Will I ever get married again? Absof—lutely not,” Denise said. “I don’t want that piece of paper.”

During the interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also opened up about her tumultuous split from ex Aaron Phypers.

“What I’m having to unravel and learning, that to him I was a product and it was a business arrangement, this was not a marriage. So that part, I can’t do again,” Denise claimed of Aaron during the podcast.

“I’m 0 for 2,” the TV personality joked, referencing her separation from Charlie Sheen.

Although the Wild Things actress doesn't want to exchange vows again, she’s open to love.

“I would have a partner, and I want to fall in love again, so I don’t want to be bitter …” Denise said.

Before Aaron, the American model also had a tumultuous married life with the actor Shane. She shares two daughters, Sami, 22, and Lola, 20, with the Two and a Half Men star.