Queen Elizabeth II car number plate was ‘cheeky joke’ from husband
Queen Elizabeth II had a special car registration number gifted to her by Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II’s car registration number had a special meaning.
Her Mahesty, who passed away out of old age back in 2022, drove a special car with the registration number gifted to by husband Prince Philip.
Speaking about the specialised car registration number, former Royal butler, Grant Harold, said: “There is a lot of interest around royal cars, and this includes their registration plates.”
Harrold added: “While they didn’t tend to have personalized plates featuring their names for security reasons, there were some really interesting personalized plates in the fleet.”
The former staff revealed Her Majesty’s title was "Most High, Most Mighty, and Most Excellent Monarch, Elizabeth the Second.”
Harrold noted: “So the MYT plate is believed to take the ‘Most Mighty’ part of this.”
The former butler says “there were a couple of rumors about the origins" of the plates. "The first, was that it was gifted to The Queen by her husband Prince Philipas a bit of a tongue-in-cheek joke,"
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