Ana de Armas appears to hard-launch romance with Venezuelan singer after Tom Cruise split

Ana de Armas has seemingly confirmed her romance with Venezuelan musician Alberto ‘Beto’ Montenegro after sharing a series of photos from her recent trip to Paris.

The 38-year-old actress posted the pictures on Instagram on Wednesday, offering a subtle hint about her relationship with the 37-year-old singer.

In the final slide of the photo carousel, de Armas shared an image of two place cards bearing their names side by side at what appeared to be an upscale dinner. Although Montenegro did not appear in the pictures, the post sparked speculation about their relationship.

The pair were previously spotted together at the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, as well as at an after-party following the event.

It remains unclear when their relationship began. However, reports suggest the two were first seen together publicly in July.

Montenegro is the lead vocalist and guitarist for Rawayana, a Venezuelan band formed in 2007. The group is currently touring and has performances scheduled across the United States, including a November 15 show at the Kia Forum.

Neither de Armas nor Montenegro has publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

The actress was previously linked to Hollywood star Tom Cruise before the two reportedly split in October 2025 as the actress felt they were going too fast nine months into the relationship.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that de Armas had become uncomfortable with the pace and decided to slow things down, although the source said she still liked Cruise.

Despite the reported split, the two stars were said to have maintained a friendship and professional relationship.

De Armas has also previously spoken about wanting to start a family, revealing in a 2025 interview with F Magazine that she hoped to have children “soon”.