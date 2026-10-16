Pregnant Hilary Swank hits back at critics calling her 'too old' to have babies

Hilary Swank has finally addressed the backlash she faced for having children later in life.

During the filming of an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 52-year-old actress discussed societal double standards while speaking about her recently announced pregnancy.

“There’s a lot of backlash women get for having children older but not men, which is interesting,” the mother of two said in a sneak peek of the episode which is set to air on October 20.

Host Drew responded, “Oh my God, I mean it is weird, men have babies in their like 80s and that’s not a euphemism or a joke. You had kids in your 40s and people weren’t always gracious about it.”

The Ordinary Angels actress then recalled a woman saying to her, "How dare you?" "You're too old.”

“There’s one story that I found really interesting and I think I was attracted to this particular story because this one woman said, ‘How dare you. You’re too old and you won’t be old enough when your kids are older and my dad was my favorite person and he died when I was in my 20s, my early 20s and it’s just devastation,’” Hilary shared.

“I related to it because my dad has also passed but he was one of my favorite people on earth and so I was drawn to that and I thought to myself, ‘Well I would rather be born and have that person that was my favorite person and experience that than not at all.’ Do you know what I’m saying? So that’s how I took what she said," added the Million Dollar Baby actress.

For those unaware, Hilary is currently expecting her third baby with husband Philip Schneider. The couple already shares 3-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm.