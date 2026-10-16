Senior Royals are switching teams after Andrew legal win

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s latest win has shifted the Royal ship in his favour.



The former Duke of York, who is spending a life of exile at Sandringham, has achieved a legal win against Thames Valley Police who launched an arrest warrant against him.

With things going in Andrew’s favour, it is revealed senior Royals are changing their opinions.

“Camilla has found herself acting as a go-between more and more because Charles simply can’t bear dealing with Andrew directly and there aren’t many people he trusts to deliver messages properly,” the source says.

“It has put her in much closer contact with Andrew and, much to her surprise, he’s been incredibly respectful and contrite with her. She’s definitely softened towards him. They actually agree on quite a lot,” the source adds.

This comes as The Times reported: “He is not required to seek the King’s approval over how the money is spent.' Another royal source has claimed, however, that Andrew has been warned he’s not allowed to use the King’s money to fund his legal fight against Thames Valley Police.”

It was recently reported that the disgraced brother of King Charles has found new romance in his life, but there is a “wild” story about how it came to be.

Currently, the ex-prince is unfazed by the controversies surrounding him and he believes this new legal victory could possibly become a gateway into getting his royal honours back.