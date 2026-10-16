Meghan Markle Nottingham outfit is ‘diplomatic’ nod to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle has seemingly given a nod to Kate Middleton with latest appearance.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has made a return to work with a special visit to Nottingham with Prince Harry this week, is showing respect to sister-in-law Kate Middleton, says expert.

Writing for expert, Alicia Liberty opines: “Meghan Markle appears to have sent a subtle message to the British public through her latest fashion choice, and it is one that takes royal fashion fans right back to the beginning of her journey as the Duchess of Sussex.”

She added: “Meghan wore the £1,495 ‘Dona’ wool and cashmere-blend coat from British luxury label Joseph.”

Liberty continued: “And could her choice of designer and colour also be interpreted as a subtle nod of respect to Princess Catherine, who has championed the British label and famously embraced burgundy for one of her most memorable diplomatic appearances?”

“Although today’s Joseph coat features a much more oversized silhouette, the monochromatic styling, deep burgundy tones and even her sleek ponytail are reminiscent of that memorable engagement,” said the expert.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.