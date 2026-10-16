Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West hits back at ‘demonic’ accusations

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has broken her silence on the online criticism of her appearance after some social media users accused her of dressing “demonic”.

Addressing the comments during a TikTok livestream with her mother, the 13-year-old insisted that her fashion choices should not define how people see her.

“Oh no, I’m not demonic, guys. Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not,” North said.

She added, “Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

North, whose parents are Kardashian, 45, and rapper Kanye West, 49, has attracted attention for her experimental style statements, including bright blue hair, black dental grills, facial piercings and bold outfits.

During the livestream, Kardashian suggested that some of the criticism might be due to North’s preference for dark accessories, to which North questioned why her appearance had led people to make such accusations.

Kardashian also said she did not think critics fully understood her daughter’s style.

North’s fashion choices have previously sparked debate online, particularly over whether some looks are appropriate for her age.

In August 2025, photographs taken during a family holiday in Rome sparked new rounds of criticism after she appeared to have a dermal piercing on the middle finger of one hand.

Kardashian has not entirely been welcoming of all of North's dark style. She has also acknowledged setting boundaries around North’s appearance, including refusing to let her get a bridge piercing.

Besides fashion, North has been exploring music and fashion, following in her father’s footsteps by appearing on his recordings. She featured on Talking / Once Again, from Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s collaborative album Vultures 1.

North is older sister to three other children Kardashian and West, who married in 2014 and finalised their divorce in 2022, share together, including Saint, Chicago and Psalm.