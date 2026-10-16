Prince Harry shows clear signs of ‘nervousness’ at Nottingham

Prince Harry is showing key signs of nervousness as he visit Nottingham.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their first joint visit in the UK this week, were spotted elated after comeback.

Body language specialist, Beth Dawson, tells Mirror: "What is interesting is Harry’s behaviour. We see him going from side to side and moving quite quickly.

"He does not use slow relaxed movements and he is repeatedly wiping his palms against his trousers," she added, reports The Express.

"This tells me he might be nervous as either he has sweaty palms, which can occur during stress, or it could be a self-soothing gesture," she added.

"I have seen him do this before and it seems to be one of his habits and go-to gestures when he's in public.

"Although we can't know whether he is actually sweating. What interests me is the possibility that we're seeing a small self-soothing and nervous habit during a very public encounter," she continued.

"Meghan's background as a trained actress is relevant here, particularly when considering her familiarity with cameras, audiences and public-facing events," she added.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.