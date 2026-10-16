Sylvester Stallone reveals biggest regret over his action film career

Sylvester Stallone has given tons of action films throughout his acting career but it came with a major drawback, he got injured "many, many times."

​Speaking to Fox News Digital in a recent interview, the 80-year-old actor revealed that due to his habit of doing his own stunts, he has been through many injuries.

​And now, the Rambo: First Blood star expressed his regret over it as he confessed he could have left the stunt work to the pros.

​Sylvester admitted he has “Millions, millions of regrets.”

​The Tulsa King actor explained, “I could literally spend a half hour talking about injuries, the amount, not even like one, I’m talking about 30 hours, 30 minutes of just individual ones, because it becomes compounded."

​As he has “been injured many, many times,” one movie left a long-lasting impact on his physical health.

​Sylvester recalled, “After Expendables, I ended up with nine back operations, three neck fusions.”

​He continued, “Both shoulders ripped out, eye, you know, all kinds of lens put ... it’s been brutal.”

​Even after all the surgeries and treatment, he’s never been “quite the same.”

​“Now you have to make peace with the pain as much as you can,” he confessed.

​He expressed penitence for not letting “other people do their job.”

​Sylvester advised, “Don’t be a stage hawk, or whatever you call it, a showboat.”

​“I know a lot of people are thinking about doing stunts ... don’t. Don’t,” he warned.

​“Let the pro do it. Let me explain something: you cannot beat gravity. When you hit the ground, you lose, and it’s going to come back.”