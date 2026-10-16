Sylvester Stallone reveals biggest regret over his action film career
Sylvester Stallone is opening up about what years of stunt work have cost him
Sylvester Stallone has given tons of action films throughout his acting career but it came with a major drawback, he got injured "many, many times."
Speaking to Fox News Digital in a recent interview, the 80-year-old actor revealed that due to his habit of doing his own stunts, he has been through many injuries.
And now, the Rambo: First Blood star expressed his regret over it as he confessed he could have left the stunt work to the pros.
Sylvester admitted he has “Millions, millions of regrets.”
The Tulsa King actor explained, “I could literally spend a half hour talking about injuries, the amount, not even like one, I’m talking about 30 hours, 30 minutes of just individual ones, because it becomes compounded."
As he has “been injured many, many times,” one movie left a long-lasting impact on his physical health.
Sylvester recalled, “After Expendables, I ended up with nine back operations, three neck fusions.”
He continued, “Both shoulders ripped out, eye, you know, all kinds of lens put ... it’s been brutal.”
Even after all the surgeries and treatment, he’s never been “quite the same.”
“Now you have to make peace with the pain as much as you can,” he confessed.
He expressed penitence for not letting “other people do their job.”
Sylvester advised, “Don’t be a stage hawk, or whatever you call it, a showboat.”
“I know a lot of people are thinking about doing stunts ... don’t. Don’t,” he warned.
“Let the pro do it. Let me explain something: you cannot beat gravity. When you hit the ground, you lose, and it’s going to come back.”
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