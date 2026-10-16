Netflix welcomes new content chief officer after its biggest job cuts announcement

Netflix announces new content chief officer after its biggest job cuts

​Netflix is all set to warmly welcome former Disney executive, Peter Rice as the new content chief officer.

​The platform announced on Thursday that Peter will replace Bela Bajaria, who ‌is leaving the streaming platform after nearly a decade.

​Peter's services will be effective ​from October 26. He will oversee Netflix's content strategy, including series, films and live ​events across regions.

Bela Bajaria and Peter Rice

​However, this appointment raised concerns as Peter is also the mastermind behind the upcoming Summer Olympics' opening and closing ceremonies.

​On Thursday night, the President of Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games clarified that Peter will continue his LA28 duties.

​"Peter has given the LA28 Ceremonies a vision worthy of the moment, and I am deeply grateful for all he’s accomplished. Few people know how to tell a compelling story to the entire world at once, and Peter is one of those rare few," Casey Wasserman said.

​The LA28 boss added, "I’m delighted that he’ll stay with us as Executive Producer for the Ceremonies, where his wisdom and counsel will continue to shape what the world sees in 2028."

​He also praised Peter for landing a top gig at the streamer.

​"I congratulate him on his new role. Netflix is fortunate to have him," Cassey noted.

​The news came a day after Netflix announced its biggest job cuts since 2022, via Rueters. The streamer told its staff internally that they are gearing up to lay off 6% of its staff, which makes roughly 1000 employees.