Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ditching ‘double act’ for Royal future

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are worried about their future in the monarchy.



The York sisters do not want to face exile like father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and thus are laying low for a secure future.

An insider tells Heat World: “Beatrice and Eugenie both want to put some distance between themselves and their parents, and now they’re doing the same with each other. They love each other dearly, of course, but they’ve realised that always being seen as a package deal hasn’t necessarily helped them, so they’re going their separate ways,” the source says.

The source adds: “Beatrice and Eugenie are both doing a lot of schmoozing, trying to line up opportunities to keep them afloat should the worst-case scenario happen. Their husbands are both incredibly well-connected, so they’re doing what they can to help open doors. You’d think they’d want to join forces in this and help each other, but that is not the route they’re taking; it’s every woman for herself.”

The report comes days after Princess Eugenie welcomed her second child with husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Portugal.

Keeping focus on her young family, Eugenie shared a delightful update on her daughter Adelaide as she celebrated her wedding anniversary.

“Happy 8 years married my love,” Eugenie wrote in her post.

“What you can't hear in this video is Jack asking our daughter if she likes her head being massaged that way... so thoughtful, caring, and best Dada there is to our 3,” she continued. “Couldn't have wished for a better partner.”