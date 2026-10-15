Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about third baby

Khloe Kardashian revealed her biggest worry about future family.

The Good American co-founder shared two children, daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson with ex-partner, Trishan Thompson. However, the former couple never got married.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe had a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner about having a third child and how it could be overwhelming.

“But I don’t know if I have the bandwidth to have another baby,” the reality star admitted.

She went on to say, “It definitely bums me out that True might not have a sister.”

Noting, “I love sisters and I do believe that every girl needs a sister, and I personally would love another daughter. But also, I’m getting older and it’s a lot... I don’t know if this is something I can handle.”

Further speaking about her past relationships, Khloe said that she had “a lot of situations that caused me trauma.”

“I’m not someone that, like — I’m not gonna ‘woe is me’ about the trauma,” Khloé continued, “I think what is ideal is [to] be with someone else and not necessarily need to have kids with that person.”

The podcast host also explained why expanding her family with future husband could be complicated.

“I don’t want me and my husband to have kids and then my kids feel like, ‘Oh, we’re not as important because their daddy lives in this house,’ or whatever. I don’t wanna cause a lot of disruption in my household,” the 42-year-old said.