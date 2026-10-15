Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about third baby
Khloe Kardashian reveals why having a third baby is a difficult decision
Khloe Kardashian revealed her biggest worry about future family.
The Good American co-founder shared two children, daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson with ex-partner, Trishan Thompson. However, the former couple never got married.
During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe had a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner about having a third child and how it could be overwhelming.
“But I don’t know if I have the bandwidth to have another baby,” the reality star admitted.
She went on to say, “It definitely bums me out that True might not have a sister.”
Noting, “I love sisters and I do believe that every girl needs a sister, and I personally would love another daughter. But also, I’m getting older and it’s a lot... I don’t know if this is something I can handle.”
Further speaking about her past relationships, Khloe said that she had “a lot of situations that caused me trauma.”
“I’m not someone that, like — I’m not gonna ‘woe is me’ about the trauma,” Khloé continued, “I think what is ideal is [to] be with someone else and not necessarily need to have kids with that person.”
The podcast host also explained why expanding her family with future husband could be complicated.
“I don’t want me and my husband to have kids and then my kids feel like, ‘Oh, we’re not as important because their daddy lives in this house,’ or whatever. I don’t wanna cause a lot of disruption in my household,” the 42-year-old said.
-
RJ Mitte died before seeing the final cut of his last film
-
Charlie Puth reveals one parenting task he struggles with
-
Timothée Chalamet hints at darker Paul Atreides in 'Dune: Part III'
-
Marvel TV boss on whether 'Wonder Man' could return like 'Daredevil' after cancellation
-
Sophia Bush reveals how Brooke Davis came to life in 'One Tree Hill'
-
Rod Stewart faces major ‘wake-up call’ over health
-
'Palace can't stop them': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry thrilled over stunning victory
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's Nottingham welcome sparks backlash
-
Meghan Markle, Harry pushing to 'reclaim spotlight' they left behind
-
King Charles, Queen Camilla face Wales protest as Harry and Meghan greeted by crowds
-
Kate Middleton 'deliberately humiliated' Meghan Markle without saying a single word?
-
Russell Brand accuser breaks silence over PTSD from assault at rape trial