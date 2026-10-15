Marvel TV boss on whether 'Wonder Man' could return like 'Daredevil' after cancellation

Earlier, Marvel axed Wonder Woman despite renewing the show for a second season. The abrupt cancellation shocked the cast and the fans.



Amid the uproar, fans asked whether it could be renewed like Daredevil.

Netflix first axed the show in 2018, after three seasons. However, later, Disney and Marvel rebooted the series after fans' online campaigns.

On The Brandon Davis Show, Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum was asked about the possibility of a similar scenario.

"I felt like I was part of '#SaveDaredevil,'" he said, referring to the campaign.

He continued, "You know, it's interesting, the internet; it's not what it used to be even a few years ago when you could stage a campaign and get something made like that."

However, Winderbaum said online campaigns alone aren't enough. Fans need to watch the show more.

'Save Daredevil' is great but we also need 'hashtag Watch Daredevil'. The biggest leverage I have, and I say this all the time, is the actual viewership numbers."

"That's what people are looking for; that's where I get my power to be able to make something or not. I just want people to watch the show," he shared.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again, the third and last season, will drop in 2027.