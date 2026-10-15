'Palace can't stop them': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry thrilled over stunning victory

Meghan and Harry's stunning reception has renewed hope.

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thrilled over shocking victory following their first joint engagement in Britain after return from US.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has said the royal couple are thrilled, and believe “they’ve proved they can still command a royal welcome without being working royals.”

The source tells expert, “This was a massive win. They got exactly what they wanted: pictures of smiling crowds welcoming them home. You couldn’t script better publicity.”

“The Palace can’t stop them,” the close insider said. “Harry and Meghan don’t need official royal roles to behave like working royals. They can shake hands, hug supporters and create their own royal moments.”

The source said for Meghan and Harry, the stunning reception has renewed hope.

“They don’t need a thousand cheering fans,” the source adds. “They just need enough to make the pictures look spectacular.”

The royal expert made these remarks after the couple appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, revisiting the city where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.

"It’s great to be back," Harry said. "Wonderful and great to be back ⁠in Nottingham, too."