King Charles, Queen Camilla face Wales protest as Harry and Meghan greeted by crowds

King Charles and Queen Camilla on Thursday attended the ceremonial opening of the Seventh Senedd, in Cardiff, Wales.

The king and queen were welcomed by the bands of two Welsh military regiments, and the royal couple was then presented to the Llywydd (Speaker), Huw Irranca-Davies, and the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth.

In the Siambr (chamber) where the ceremonial opening took place, the King’s official harpist, Mared Pugh-Evans, performed before some opening remarks. Then, King Charles rose from his seat to make a short speech.

“The character and identity of Wales have always been built from the strength of its places and the relationships of trust, service and neighbourliness found within them – that distinctively Welsh idea of cynefin: the profound connection between place, people, culture and belonging,” he said, in part.

“And I have always felt immensely privileged, and proud, to have had such a special connection with Wales – with its language, its culture and its landscape – for so much of my life.”

“So, as you take forward your task of government, we know you will bear always in mind, and will draw inspiration from, those shared strengths, as you work on behalf of the people of this most special corner of the Earth.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared ​together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, ‌returning to the city where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.

In their first joint public outing since then, the ​couple returned to Nottingham in central England where the couple chatted ​with about 100 excited schoolchildren ⁠and well-wishers joined by large numbers of media.

Meghan looked emotional as one woman handed her a large bouquet of flowers and gave her a hug.

"We just wanted to support ​you," another well-wisher told her. "We wanted to be here ... we understand, we wanted you ​to know ⁠that we've shown you so much love."

On the other hand, King Charles and Queen Camilla faced protest from anti-monarchy activists on their arrival at the Welsh parliament.