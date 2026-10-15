Royal family celebrates as future king turns 21

Denmark’s royal family is celebrating the 21st birthday of Crown Prince Christian today 15, October.

The royal family released multiple portraits of the future king on their official Instagram page.

Prince Christian is the son of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Below is the translation of the Danish language statement released by the royal family on Crown Prince Christian’s birthday:

“His Royal Highness The Crown Prince turns 21 today.

On the new official gala portraits, which are published on the occasion of the day, the Crown Prince wears the Royal Lifeguard's gala uniform for the first time.

Around his neck, the Crown Prince wears the Grand Commander's Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog, which His Majesty the King awarded the Crown Prince in connection with his birthday. Grand Commander is the highest degree of the Order of the Dannebrog, which alone is awarded to princely (royal) persons, who are foremost elephant knights.

In addition, the Order of the Elephant with a breast star, the breast star of the Order of the Dannebrog are seen as well as the commemorative medals and commemorative medals that His Royal Highness has received.

The portraits were taken a few weeks before the birthday in the vestibule in Christian VII's Palace in Amalienborg.”



