Inde Navarrette gives insights into ‘Obsession’ sequel: ‘Who am I to say no?’

Inde Navarrette has said she’d love to revisit the character of Nikki in a follow-up to this year’s Obsession and said she “would totally be open to doing a sequel.”

The 25-year-old actress skyrocketed to fame after her commendable performance in Obsession, a “monkey-paw” horror that sees her character Nikki become fixated on Michael Johnston’s Bear after his wish goes wrong.

The movie was released in April and has made over $500million worldwide from a $750,000 budget. Director Curry Barker has already spoke about turning his other YouTube shorts into feature films and confirmed he has “ideas” for an Obsession sequel.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Navarrette has said she’d be up for returning as Nikki. “I would totally be open to doing a sequel. Are you kidding me? Who am I to say no?”

She went on to say what she thought Nikki would be doing after the credits roll on Obsession, “I think the non-pretty answer, which I think is more important to give sometimes than kind of just giggling through answers, is she’s starting a grief process.”

“When things happen that are completely out of our control, like losing a loved one, losing a parent, losing autonomy, having an experience that wasn’t your fault, it’s very difficult to understand anything. She’s just starting the grief process,” the actress detailed.

Elsewhere during the interview, Navarette revealed that despite the twisted romance at the heart of Obsession, it hasn’t affected her own relationships.

“I take what I learned from Nikki – Don’t allow people to have control over you, you should be very independent – but also, if you’re in love with somebody, then you’re in love with them. There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said, adding, “Relationships are very beautiful.”

Currently, Inde Navarette has been announced as Rogue in Marvel’s X-Men movie, which is due to hit cinemas May 5, 2028.

The video game fan has also confirmed she’s set to be involved in a “smaller” title to “test the water” but she would love to one day be cast in a Resident Evil game.