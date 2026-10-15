Aimee Lou Wood calls out 'fragile egos' of men in Hollywood

Aimee Lou Wood revealed that she had to "quieten her voice" early on in her acting career, admitting she has to "dilute" her presence to become digestible on sets.

​Speaking to Screen at the premiere of her film The Idiot(s) at the BFI London Film Festival, the 32-year-old actress confessed that she still feels discouraged from speaking up on film sets.

​The Living star said, “[You’re] having to hide how clever you are and how much you can see things and how you’re clocking absolutely everything."

​Wood continued, “But you have to dilute that to make people feel comfortable because men have very fragile egos a lot of the time.”

​In The Idiot(s) the actress portrays the real life role of a real 19th-century Russian memoirist and author, Fyodor Dostoevsky's wife. Anna Dostoevskaya.

​Further raising fingers at the film industry, Wood explained her point of view, “In this industry, there’s a lot of trying to be right and not be the one who got it wrong.

“Instead of working together and collaborating as us versus the problem, it becomes very hierarchical, and I just don’t get it.”

​The actress even recalled being told that she “should be afraid” to speak up on sets and to producers.

​“Sometimes I have found, not anymore but when I was younger, I had to tone down and quieten my voice basically,” she added.