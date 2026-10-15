Kate Middleton puts her foot down against Prince William: ‘All I want is peace!’

Kate Middleton is said to have reached the point where she’s ‘utterly done’ with the Harry saga, and the alleged proof comes via well placed insiders that have detailed insights into the Windsor family dynamic.

The source in question revealed insights pertaining to her state of mind with Heat World and were pretty quick to come forward and admit, “All she wants is peace.”

This is also something that is not seeing a solution because rumour has it, Prince William is the one who refuses to bend the knee.

This is where the tiff is starting because the source says, Kate “doesn’t feel it’s an unreasonable request,” especially considering “a lot of William’s anger stems from what the Sussexes said about her.”

So in her view point, “if she’s willing to let it go and move forward, she feels that William ought to be able to follow suit.”

However, the source did make it clear that this isn’t the end of it, the truth is that “she isn’t claiming that Harry has completely changed, nor is she suggesting they all need to be best friends, but she’s very clear that things can’t go on as they have been.”

What Actually Happened Between Sussexes & Windsors?

What is also pertinent to mention about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsor’s is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then its expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir released. Since then some rumours claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.