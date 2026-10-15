Teddi Mellencamp gets honest about her plastic surgery amid stage 4 cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp is defending the plastic surgery she underwent amid her stage 4 cancer treatment.

​On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took to her Instagram account and gave a peek into her upper blepharoplasty, a procedure of removing extra skin from the eyelids.

​The reality star was seen with bruises over her eyelids as she reassured viewers, "Of course, it was fine with my cancer doctors, that’s why I agreed to do it."

​She further revealed that she was "awake" during the procedure.

​The 45-year-old continued, “I get my stitches out Thursday. I have immunotherapy Wednesday.”

​Teddi also shared a snippet of holding ice bags over her eyes while receiving her immunotherapy.

​Moreover, the Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon who has done Teddi's plastic surgery also posted some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the procedure with a brief explanation.

​“Teddi had noticed that the skin of her upper lids had been weighing heavily on her over the past couple of years,” Dr. Sarmela Sunder shared on her social media account.

​"For a lot of people, fluctuations in weight (due to natural causes, pregnancy, prolonged steroid use, medications) can lead to skin laxity,” the surgeon explained.

​The doctor also revealed that Teddi was looking forward to the plastic surgery for a while but she “wanted to wait until she was medically cleared for it by her oncologists.”

​“She got the ‘all-clear’ and we were able to perform the procedure under local anesthesia,” Sunder added. “Just like everything else in her life, Teddi handled it like a true champ!”

​For those unaware, Teddi was first diagnosed with stage 2 skin cancer in 2022. The cancer later progressed to stage 4 and even spread to her lungs and brain.

​She has undergone several surgeries since the diagnosis, including removal of tumors in her brain.

​Though doctors told her in October 2025 that there was no trace of cancer, she was not considered to be in remission.