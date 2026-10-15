Madonna recalls daughter Lourdes' complicated birth on her special day:'You were stuck'

Madonna is celebrating her daughter Lourdes Leon's another trip around the sun.

​The pop icon took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to mark her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon’s 30th birthday on Wednesday.

​In the celebratory post, the doting mom shared rare throwback pictures of young Lourdes and shared a video showing the birthday girl's journey from early childhood to adulthood.

​The snippets showed Lourdes special moments with her famous mom as Madonna reflected on her birth in the caption.

​“Happy Birthday My Lolita!” she began.

​Madonna continued, “You came to me in a Dream. A fever dream. A Dream called Life. If I tried to write it all down, I would cry a river of tears."

​Recalling her labor and emergency C-section, Material Girl singer reflected, “Your chin was tilted up in my birth canal, you were looking for the stars you were stuck. After 18 hours of labor and your heartbeat slowing down, an emergency C-section was the only option."

​The singer shared that the incident drew media attention, adding, “Did I mention the helicopters and news crews swirling above our heads on the top floor of the hospital in East LA?. [Your] birth was dramatic. Like our lives.”

​Madonna then went on to describe their mother-daughter connection as “Biblical.”

​“He (God) tells me- Look in the mirror!” she noted, adding, “We are Two side sides of the same coin. If what we risk reveals what we value then I would risk it all on you."

​The proud mom concluded the birthday message with, "Never forget who you are- Little Star, shining brighter than all the stars in the sky. Never forget how to Dream Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love."

Earlier this year, Madonna and Lourdes collaborated for a musical project which also helped them to heal their relationship, as the mother-daughter revealed in a cover story for Interview magazine.