Meghan Markle talent agent says ‘she was occupying brain too much’

Meghan Markle‘s former talent talent agents says he shifted his attention from the Royal to different celebrities

By Eleen Bukhari
Published October 15, 2026
Meghan Markle talent agent says ‘she was occupying brain too much’
Meghan Markle talent agent says ‘she was occupying brain too much’

Meghan Markle’s former talent agent spelling details about his time with her

The Duchess of Sussex, who was formerly managed by Ari Emanuel, shifted from his centre of attention earlier this year.

Emanuel, the chairman of the William Morris Endeavour (WME) talent agency and represents the likes of major A-listers Adele, Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson and Matt Damon, says that he did not want to spend too money energy into Meghan Markle.

Speaking on US radio to Megyn Kelly, he said: “I just had a lot on my plate. And it was better to let them deal with her and execute against her needs and her desires.

“When I’m involved with someone constantly, when I wake up in the morning, clients occupy my brain. I just had to shift my focus to other things that were a priority for me.”

The expert added: “The great thing is I hope I've done with my own children, my four kids - you have to let them grow up,” he noted.

“I don't want to be a helicopter parent. And here at the agency, agents can go do their job. They've been taught really well. They are doing their job. Fantastic.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google