Meghan Markle talent agent says ‘she was occupying brain too much’

Meghan Markle’s former talent agent spelling details about his time with her



The Duchess of Sussex, who was formerly managed by Ari Emanuel, shifted from his centre of attention earlier this year.

Emanuel, the chairman of the William Morris Endeavour (WME) talent agency and represents the likes of major A-listers Adele, Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson and Matt Damon, says that he did not want to spend too money energy into Meghan Markle.

Speaking on US radio to Megyn Kelly, he said: “I just had a lot on my plate. And it was better to let them deal with her and execute against her needs and her desires.

“When I’m involved with someone constantly, when I wake up in the morning, clients occupy my brain. I just had to shift my focus to other things that were a priority for me.”

The expert added: “The great thing is I hope I've done with my own children, my four kids - you have to let them grow up,” he noted.

“I don't want to be a helicopter parent. And here at the agency, agents can go do their job. They've been taught really well. They are doing their job. Fantastic.”