Kanye West named among hip-hop artists who remain relevant

Kanye West is arguably one of the most influential artists in modern hip-hop history. His fellow artist A$AP Rocky also seems to agree.



Among other legendary musicians, he included the Chicago rapper for still shaping the genre.

In an interview with Complex, the Sundress hitmaker said, “If I wanted to listen to hip-hop in a certain form, I could always go into my favorite artists’ catalogs and enjoy it."

"That’s why Golden Era Hip Hop, A Tribe Called Quest, Kanye, and Pharrell are still relevant," he said, adding, "We could just go into their catalogs if nobody’s making something like that.”

Earlier, Chance the Rapper — whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — also reflected on his viral moment with Ye where he yelled at him.

“It’s easy sometimes when you’re not a part of a situation; you have nothing to gain or lose, to be like, ‘I would have slapped Ye’ or ‘I would have s***ed Ye,'" the Chicago rapper told The Deep End with Lecrae.

“But everybody’s a human. I’ve seen him in a lot of vulnerabilities and real genuine moments that even his other friends probably haven’t seen," he shared.