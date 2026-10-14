Travis Barker recalls text which changed everything with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker revealed how his dating advice to a friend led to an unexpected twist.

Recently speaking with the Times U.K , the renowned drummer explained how Kourtney Kardashian and his contrasting personalities brought them close, saying, “I mean, even when we first met, I was obviously tattooed from head to toe and in a band. I think that’s why I felt so comfortable being Kourtney’s friend because we were such opposites.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, I can think she’s cute or attractive or a great mom’ because we’re so different,” Travis said of his now-wifey.

For those unaware, the celebrity couple first connected in the 2000s through their social circle and were friends for years before their romance started in 2021, after Travis messaged kourtney “something crazy” that sparked a romantic shift in their relationship.

“I was like, ‘What?’ I had to look at my phone four times. I thought, there’s no way! I’d left any thoughts of us ever being anything more,” Blink-182 drummer shared.

Travis told one of their mutual friends at the time, “‘Try to find your bearings.’”

But Kourtney replied, by saying, “‘Why don’t you teach me how to find my bearings?’” and he “was scared because I thought, ‘I can’t mess this up, I can’t mess this up.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in 2022 and they share a son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.