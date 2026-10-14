Critics share first reactions to new DCU film 'Clayface'

Clayface, an upcoming movie, stands apart from recent DCU launches like Supergirl.



It features a character who, though he is a known adversary of Batman, in Tim Rhys Harries's performance, Clayface, who writhes in pain; to that writhing seems to define him.



Critics, similarly, noticed other key unique sides of Clayface and, overall, the movie, which led most of them to praise the direction of James Watkins, who previously directed Speak No Evil.



Here, Steven Wentraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, wrote on X, “‘Clayface’ was fantastic. An awesome addition to the DCU that doesn’t require any knowledge of DC to enjoy."

"It’s hard R and loaded with brutal scenes that really surprised me. Audience freaked out a few times during my screening at what was being depicted on screen," he penned.

Likewise, Peter Grey, who is a film critic, said that Clayface “has that comic book flair."

However, that doesn’t mean, he said, that it "diminishes how BRUTAL it is! Dark, violent, with little levity to offset the nastiness, this is an exciting addition to Gunn’s DCU.”

Alongside this, Brandon Davis, a YouTuber, described the film as "freakishly awesome” and called the director Watkins for getting “creative with Clayface’s abilities.”

Meanwhile, Clayface releases in U.S. cinemas on Oct. 23.