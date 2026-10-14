Critics share first reactions to new DCU film 'Clayface'

The first reactions to 'Clayface' come in about a week ahead of its release

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 14, 2026
Critics share first reactions to new DCU film Clayface
Critics share first reactions to new DCU film 'Clayface'

Clayface, an upcoming movie, stands apart from recent DCU launches like Supergirl.

It features a character who, though he is a known adversary of Batman, in Tim Rhys Harries's performance, Clayface, who writhes in pain; to that writhing seems to define him.

Critics, similarly, noticed other key unique sides of Clayface and, overall, the movie, which led most of them to praise the direction of James Watkins, who previously directed Speak No Evil.

Here, Steven Wentraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, wrote on X, “‘Clayface’ was fantastic. An awesome addition to the DCU that doesn’t require any knowledge of DC to enjoy."

Critics share first reactions to new DCU film Clayface

"It’s hard R and loaded with brutal scenes that really surprised me. Audience freaked out a few times during my screening at what was being depicted on screen," he penned.

Likewise, Peter Grey, who is a film critic, said that Clayface “has that comic book flair."

However, that doesn’t mean, he said, that it "diminishes how BRUTAL it is! Dark, violent, with little levity to offset the nastiness, this is an exciting addition to Gunn’s DCU.”

Alongside this, Brandon Davis, a YouTuber, described the film as "freakishly awesome” and called the director Watkins for getting “creative with Clayface’s abilities.”

Meanwhile, Clayface releases in U.S. cinemas on Oct. 23.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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