Drake Bell opens up about sad side of fame: ‘Do not become an actor’

Drake Bell revealed the cons of a career in acting, calling out SAG-AFTRA

By Sadaf Naushad
Published October 14, 2026
Drake Bell opens up about sad side of fame: ‘Do not become an actor’
Drake Bell opens up about sad side of fame: ‘Do not become an actor’

Drake Bell has called out the leadership team at SAG-AFTRA after he failed to qualify for health insurance.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former Nickelodeon child star posted a screenshot of his account on the labour union's website.

"You do not qualify for Health Plan coverage at this time," the message reads. "Your reported covered earnings from July 2025 - June 2026 did not meet minimum eligibility requirements, or you did not qualify under other eligibility rules."

A second notice on the portal stated Bell had earned $17,480.53 (£13,167) in the latest period and needed to exceed $28,933 (£21,795) to qualify for health coverage.

For 2026, the minimum earning requirement to receive the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is $28,090 (£21,160).

"Do not become an actor. Do not join SAG," the 40-year-old added in the caption. "You can work steadily for 35 years and they will say (middle finger emoji)."

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA have not publicly responded to Bell's criticism.

Bell started his career with a role in the TV sitcom Home Improvement before rising to fame on various Nickelodeon shows, such as The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh. More recently, he competed on season 12 of The Masked Singer in 2024.

The father-of-one has also been focusing on music, and released his fifth studio album, Non-Stop Flight, in October 2024.

Sadaf Naushad
Sadaf Naushad is a Journalist and Neurochemistry master's graduate with over four years of experience. Leveraging her scientific background, she specialises in celebrity wellness, mental health, and the psychology of lifestyle trends, bridging the gap between science and pop culture to provide expert insight into global icons' well-being.
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