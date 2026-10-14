Billie Eilish eyes for a huge return to stage in 2027
The 'bad guy' hitmaker also gearing up to release her fourth studio album in 2027
Billie Eilish is reportedly planning her "biggest" show so far.
As the BLUE hitmaker is currently working on her fourth studio album, a report by The Sun suggested that Billie is also thinking of a huge stadium tour and festival shows in 2027 and 2028, which might coincide with the new LP release.
A source told the outlet, “Billie has been hard at work on her fourth album this year and her team are already putting a plan together for its rollout.
“She has grown and grown in popularity, and promoters are speaking to her team about putting on the biggest shows of her career."
The tattler continued, “She has the popularity to be a stadium act now and sell out massive venues."
Moreover, the insider noted, “On her first few tours, her team were conscious that she was very young and didn’t want to overwhelm her with venues which were too big, too early on."
“But Billie is in a really good place and she is raring to get out on the road again," they added.
Back in May, Billie gave an update on her progress on the upcoming album, noting she was "right in the middle" of her work.
Speaking to NME at the time, she teased, “We are working on new music. It’s happening. It’ll be a second but we’re deep in album mode and it’s really fun."
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