Andrew’s patience fails: ‘This tittle-tattling man doesn’t deserve this over me!’

Resentment, envy and some of the other seven deadly sins appear to be running laps around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, at least when it revolves around Prince Harry, rumour has it.

For those unversed, the allegation is related to the different ways in which the two Dukes have been handled by their family, despite the perceived nature of their crimes.

A well-placed source broke this down, and according to their findings, shared with the Mail Online, the ‘lenient’ dusting off Prince Harry received, has not been sitting well with Andrew.

While talking to the outlet the insider’s exact words were, “he always has felt that his nephew has been treated leniently compared to himself, especially as Andrew has remained loyal to the throne and would never do anything that would cause trouble.”

In his view allegedly, “that's very unlike Harry and Meg's stone-throwing and tittle-tattling across the Pond.”

Before concluding the same source also weighed in and said, “the wider family feels he deserves credit for not rocking the royal boat.”

As for what caused Andrew to face such a potential fate, its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honours revoked, which is his connection to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein.