TikTok star Bryce Hall arrested in Nevada on domestic violence charges

Bryce Hall has been taken into custody in Nevada on a charge of felony domestic violence.

The 27-year-old TikTok star is accused of using physical force against someone or threatening to do so during a domestic dispute.

According to Just Jared, an arrest warrant for him was issued in September.

Bryce had previously faced legal trouble due to an altercation at a Los Angeles nightclub in 2022.

"We were at HYDE, the club, and usually when we go there, we order a few bottles and we just get unnecessarily drunk," the TikToker said on the BFFs podcast that year.

"One of the ladies tried to upcharge me an extra three bottles and I said, 'I definitely didn't order all of this, so I'm not paying for this.' And she's like, 'No, you did.' I'm like, 'I don't know how many drunk people you try to scam by saying that," he continued.

Bryce added, "I'm not that drunk. I didn't order six bottles of tequila."

He remained in the headlines in 2025 as well, when his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae claimed that Bryce had cheated on her before their breakup in 2021.

“I’m very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself,” the singer told Rolling Stone.

"I think he cheated on me. He says he didn’t," Addison said of Bryce.