Kate Middleton ‘beautiful’ tea drinking etiquette impresses expert

Kate Middleton is praised for her tea drinking by an expert.



Etiquette expert Laura Windsor says Kate has mastered the art of drinking tea beautifully.

Speaking on the Channel 5's series Buckingham Palace: A Year in the Life, etiquette expert Laura Windsor shared: “When you're drinking tea, try and look inside the cup because it looks more elegant,” she instructed.

“There's nothing worse than sipping your tea with googly eyes, so always look into the cup.” Windsor praised the princess by saying “Princess Catherine does this beautifully. She looks inside the cup, she knows exactly what she's doing and that is all about elegance."

“It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle,” she added.

This comes as Kate rushed to meet family as family dog, Zulu, died last week.

An insider told Woman's Day that Princess Kate rushed to stand with her brother in tough times.

The source shared, "James is really going through it; he’s naturally devastated to have lost Zulu and needs all the love and support he can get right now.

"The Middletons are an extremely tight-knit bunch and suffice to say they’re all right there for James, helping him stay as positive as possible…"

James has been leaning on his wife Alzee, parents and siblings, but Princess Kate is "at the centre of that immediate support system."

The brother-sister duo shared a close bond and run to each other in challenging phases of life.

"Even with her busy schedule, Kate is always happy to help; she never fobs him off and never will do. Family is everything to her; she’s very open about that," the report stated.