‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star dies at 46

Lucian Piane was found dead at the age of 46.

The music producer and songwriter best known for his work on the famous reality show, Rupaul’s Drag Race has passed away on October 12, 2026, after meeting with an accident on a street in Glendale California, as reported by TMZ.

The late judge helped write and produce some of Rupaul’s biggest hits, such as Cover Girl, Sissy That Walk, Jealous of My Boogie, Peanut Butter, Geronimo, Freaky Money, The Beginning, Born Naked, Champion, Sexy Drag Queen, I Bring the Beat, Let the Music Play, Feel Like Dancing and Main Event.

For those unaware, the late musician first appeared in Rupal's Drag Race in 2009 and remained associated with the show till 2016, notably, he was a guest judge throughout those years, rather than serving as a regular judge.

Some of his musical contributions on the show includes, The Baddest Bitches in Herstory, Shade: The Rusical, Rucapella, Glamazonian Airways (Part 1 and Part 2), Hot in Tuckahoe, Bob the Drag Queen’s I Don’t Like to Show Off, Naomi Smalls’ Legs and Kim Chi’s, Fat, Fem & Asian.

It is pertinent to mention here that the artist contributed to the soundtrack of the film Hairspray, which received a Grammy nomination.