Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong roast each other after box office clash

Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong had some “hysterical” message exchanges.

Jessica is starring in the new horror film Other Mommy which earned almost 27.5 million at the US box office during its opening weekend, while Jeremy’s latest release The Social Reckoning gained 5.5 million.

Following the box office battle, the longtime friends had some lighthearted message exchange in which they teased each other about their films’ performances.

The screenshot of the chat was shared by Jessica on Monday, October 12, on her Instagram, in which the actress forwarded a headline to Jeremy that stated, “Other Mommy Spanks The Social Reckoning at the Box Office.”

Jeremy replied by saying, “Omg.”

“These pics are hysterical,” Jessica joked about the pictures published alongside the headline.

While Mark Kukerberg portrayer added, “It’s so funny.”

Jessica further teased Jeremy about looking “so sad” in The Social Reckoning. On the other hand, Jeremy responded by saying that Jessica looked “INSANE” in Other Mommy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two Hollywood stars have been friends for more than 20 years. Moreover, they have worked in several movies together, including Zero Dark Thirty, Molly’s Game and Armageddon Time.

For those unaware, Other mommy and The Social Reckoning both hit theaters on 9 October, 2026.