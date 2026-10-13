Selma Blair's lawyer reveals what may have triggered her alleged conduct on Delta flight

Selma Blair's attorney claimed that the actress did not take multiple doses of her medication before the shocking alleged mid-air meltdown on Sunday.

The 54-year-old actress's lawyer told New York Post on Monday that Selma takes medicines to "control severe neurological symptoms."

Selma, who has now been released on bail on Monday, also allegedly hit her head on the flight before the fight on the Delta flight traveling from Los Angeles to New York, her attorney said.

Her lawyer Shawn Barnes told the court on Monday, according to the outlet, "This was not an intentional assault."

"Ms. Blair missed several doses of … a powerful medication that controls severe neurological symptoms' linked to her battle with multiple sclerosis."

Shawn continued, "Ms. Blair boarded this flight after being on set and working extensive hours and exhaustive hours in the days leading up to this flight.

"Additionally, at one point, during the flight, there was an incident where Miss Blair actually fell and hit her head."

So as per the lawyer above mentioned "factors, coupled with the altitude, resulted in a state of severe confusion and disorientation" for Selma.

When another attorney, who was defending Selma said the actress is "the gold standard" and she is "someone we should look up to" Judge Indira Khan responded saying, "Ms. Blair should not get special treatment because she is a celebrity."

Judge Khan set Blair's bail at $20,000 in cash, or a $60,000 bond or partially secured bond.

And she is indicted on two felony charges in the wake of the alleged mid-air fight.

CBS News, citing a source, reported that Blair allegedly kicked a Port Authority police officer on the way to the hospital and then assaulted a nurse on arrival.

Selma's representative told People on Monday, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.

In 2016, Blair was arrested after an outburst on an international flight. She said she had mixed alcohol with medication and called it a “big mistake.”