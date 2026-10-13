Amanda Seyfried reveals why she'll no longer film romantic scenes

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she will no longer film intimate scenes.

Speaking to the panel at the Hamptons International Film Festival, the 40-year-old actress shared that she recently rejected a role on a hit series due to the amount of on-screen se* required.

"Our jobs are weird," Amanda told fellow panelist Alec Baldwin. "And as I get older, it gets weirder. We have to be romantic with people that we're not romantic with."

She further said, "Sometimes it's great. Sometimes it's really uncomfortable. But I can't believe back in the day I was just like, "We gotta make out. Great! This is awesome. I know how to make out."

"And it used to be so fun. It was a non-thing. It was like, "I get to make out with a hot person today, and they’re paying me,'" continued the Mean Girls star.

The mother of two added that she now feels "uncomfortable" while filming romantic scenes.

"I passed on a show where I would have to have se* all the time because of the se*. Doesn't matter [who it’s with]... I don't wanna do it. I'm uncomfortable with it. I'm not into it right now," Amanda explained.

"I have kids now who are paying attention to what I do," The Housemaid star added.

For those unaware, Amanda shares daughter Nina, 9, and son, Thomas, 6, with ex-husband Thomas Sadoski.