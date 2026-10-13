Dionne Warwick calls off Carnegie Hall performance due to health woes: 'I'm sorry'

Dionne Warwick calls off Carnegie Hall performance due to health woes

Dionne Warwick has called off her upcoming performance at Carnegie Hall due to severe pain in her leg and foot.

“I’m sorry to have had to cancel the chance to see you all at Carnegie,” the 85-year-old legendary singer said in a statement to Page Six. “My leg and foot would not allow me to stand nor walk at the moment.”

“Due to the pain, I just couldn’t do anything other than cancel my appearance this time, as I focus on rest and recovering from it," she continued.

The iconic songstress asked for grace, as “only the pain and inability to stand or walk is the reason for my absence.”

For those unaware, Dionne was scheduled to perform on Sunday at the Deborah Silver & Fabulous Friends: Voices for ALS charity benefit at Zankel Hall in NYC.

The five-time Grammy winner graced the stage at Carnegie Hall many times throughout her historic career.

In September 2025, Dionne revealed that she underwent surgery on her leg due to “unbearable” pain.

Dionne's career spans several decades. Her popular songs include Walk On By, I Say a Little Prayer, and Do You Know the Way to San Jose?