Sarah Ferguson is ‘persona non grata’ as far as Andrew is concerned

Sarah Ferguson does not want to deal with ex-husband and after you get return

By Eleen Bukhari
Published October 13, 2026
Sarah Ferguson is ‘persona non grata’ as far as Andrew is concerned
Sarah Ferguson is ‘persona non grata’ as far as Andrew is concerned

Sarah Ferguson has made a decision when it comes to ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The former Duchess of York, who had been residing in Austria for the past few months, is back in the UK and wants to maintain her distance from an estranged husband. And

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are parents to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"We have a great love, a great respect, a great understanding," Sarah said in a 2011 interview. "He's an extraordinary human being."

Later in 2013, she admitted: "He's still my handsome prince. He'll always be my handsome prince".

Speaking about her realtime feelings over Andrew, an insider tells Daily Mail: "The red setter, as she's known, is not welcome at Marsh Farm.”

"She's persona non grata as far as Andrew is concerned,” the source added.

They said: "Don't believe all that poor Andy crap. He's having a very nice time, thank you very much. He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him. He's not sitting around feeling sorry for himself any more."

Sarah has reportedly told friends: "When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew."

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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