Jimmy Stewart’s daughter reacts to KJ Apa portraying her dad

Jimmy Stewart’s daughter got candid about her dad’s upcoming biopic.

KJ Apa is starring in the upcoming biopic, Jimmy in which he portrayed the Hollywood legend, Jimmy Stewart.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Jimmy’s daughter, Kelly, who is also an executive producer of the movie, revealed her concern about someone portraying her dad on-screen.

“But I was thrilled because the problem with somebody playing Dad...was that you don’t want to sit there and listen to a Jimmy Stewart impersonation for two hours, and Dad has such a distinctive way of speaking,” Kelly said.

She went on to explain, “It’s hard not to do an impersonation, but KJ channels him and brings him to life without doing a Jimmy Stewart impersonation.”

“So I don’t see how they could have found anybody better,” the daughter further added.

For those unaware, Jimmy died in 1997 at the age of 89 leaving behind a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

Moreover, the actor behind Jimmy’s character shared his meaningful experience with the outlet in May, “The thing I’m most proud of was getting to learn about who James Stewart was. He had such an incredible story, and I think that everyone will find it inspiring.”

Previously, speaking with Variety, the executive producer revealed that she, “long thought that it would be hard to find an actor who could bring my father to life without doing an extended Jimmy Stewart impersonation.”

Adding, “I was privileged enough to visit the set in Ireland this last September, and there, I felt a magic.”

“I know this will be conveyed in the film, and I can’t wait to see it,” she added at the time.