Antonio Banderas becomes latest celebrity to team up with AI studio for film

Hollywood is already divided over how much, and whether any, artificial intelligence could be used in making films. But Antonio Banderas has already chosen his side.



The Academy-nominated actor is the latest celebrity to agree to work with an AI-focused studio.

Cortés — Banderas's upcoming film — will see him stepping into the shoes of Hernán Cortés.

The Spanish conqueror, who in the movie will lead an expedition to what is now Mexico in 1519.

As the film's logline reads, “After landing on the coast of what is now Mexico, he meets Marina, an enslaved Indigenous woman and gifted linguist who becomes indispensable to his advance."

“As Cortés turns fragile alliances, faith and fear into instruments of conquest, Marina watches him transform from a daring outlaw into a self-anointed messiah," the synopsis stated.

But companies involved in producing the movie may raise eyebrows. AI critics are present within the industry.

Those companies are Utopai Studios and Ex Machina Studios, which incorporated artificial intelligence in production but stress their approach is artist-first.

Cecilia Shen, who is CEO of Utopai, remarked on working on Banderas's film, saying, “Cortés is exactly why we built Utopai Studios."

“Our job is to build the production around that vision. Nicholas has written an extraordinary screenplay, Paul has a clear cinematic point of view, and Antonio brings the humanity needed at the centre of it. We want to give them the ability to make the film they set out to make.”

It is immediately unclear when the Banderas film will go to the floor.