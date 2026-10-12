Piers Morgan faces backlash for mocking Meghan's donation to girls' education fund

British journalist Piers Morgan has faced backlash for mocking Meghan Markle’s donation to Malala’s girls’ education fund.

Sharing a Daily Mail’s report X , Morgan sarcastically wrote, “ONE day’s profits… Poor Malala. getting played by a shameless grifter to promote jam.”

His post sparked reactions from Meghan's fans, with one saying, “And where’s your donation? Why don’t you match whatever the duchess donates and do a good deed.”

Another said, "Have you donated a single cent? Thought not."

A third said, “The problem with that is? Are you trying to say that a bright and intelligent woman like Malala, who survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban and is an advocate of human rights and a Nobel Prize winner, is stupid and easily duped into promoting someone else's products?”

Earlier, the Duchess of Sussex had shared two photos with Malala Yousafzai with a statement on Instagram.

It said, “When we support the girls of today, we empower the women of tomorrow. Access to education is the key to unlocking this.” – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex & Malala Yousafzai.”

The statement added, “This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from As Ever jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education. Tea for Two has never felt so good.”



